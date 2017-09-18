Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ Video Lays Bare the Risks of Intimacy and the Pain of Heartbreak: WATCH

Margaret Court: Gay Marriage Will Lead to the Abolition of Easter and Christmas

Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes” video features a variety of couples locked in embraces as Smith warbles about the risks of intimacy and the pain of heartbreak. The clip was directed by Luke Monaghan.

Monaghan has also directed Smith’s videos for “I’m Not the Only One” and “Leave Your Lover”, along with other videos by DNCE, Jimmy Napes, A$AP Rocky, and Disclosure.

Said Monaghan: “Working with Sam the last few years has been incredible; I hope you enjoy the video as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Watch: