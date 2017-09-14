Trump Tweets Denial of Dem Deal on DACA After Conservative Heads Explode

Emerging from a meeting with Donald Trump on Wednesday night, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (R-CA) said they had struck a deal with Donald Trump to protect DACA in exchange for tighter border security.

Said Schumer: “We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

The statement prompted an immediate rebuttal by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.”

Which was responded to by Schumer’s communications director Matt House: “The President made clear he would continue pushing the wall, just not as part of this agreement.”

News of the alleged deal quickly spread, enraging hard-line conservatives who warned that Trump’s base would be “blown up” if it was true.

Like Sean Hannity: ‘Weak R’s have betrayed voters. @POTUS needs to stay the course and keep his promises or it’s over! Pelosi and Schumer can never be trusted…And if @POTUS doesn’t keep that promise, and goes for amnesty, it will be the political equivalent or “read my lips, no new taxes”‘

Rep. Steve King (R-IA): “@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible.”

And Joe Walsh: “No wall. DACA enshrined. Trump didn’t make a deal w Chuck and Nancy. Trump got screwed by Chuck and Nancy. Trump just screwed his base.”

No wall.

Trump chimed in early Thursday morning, denying a deal, but at the same time suggesting that a deal was in the works.

Tweeted Trump:

“No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”

