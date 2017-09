Four Men Plead Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges for Targeting Gay Men on Grindr, Assaulting Them in Home Invasions

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly today, Donald Trump threatened to destroy North Korea if the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un continued his provocative behavior.

Said Trump:

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. ‘Rocket Man’ is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

