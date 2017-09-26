Towleroad

Trump Attacks Puerto Rico’s Financial Problems on Twitter as ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Looms

by Andy Towle
September 26, 2017 | 6:57am

Trump Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is quickly becoming a humanitarian disaster but the only thing Donald Trump seems to care about is stirring up culture wars, intensifying his attacks on the NFL Tuesday morning.

Trump mentioned Puerto Rico for the first time on Twitter Monday night, criticizing the island territory’s financial problems.

Tweeted Trump:

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble…..owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well.

A NASA before-and-after photo shows the devastation to Puerto Rico’s electrical grid:

Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo A. Rosselló warned of a mass exodus from the territory to the mainland if help does not arrive.

The NYT reports:

Stressing that Puerto Rico, a United States territory, deserved the same treatment as hurricane-ravaged states, the governor urged Republican leaders and the federal government to move swiftly to send more money, supplies and relief workers. It was a plea echoed by Puerto Rico’s allies in Congress, who are pushing for quick movement on a new relief bill and a loosening of financial debt obligations for the island, which is still reeling from a corrosive economic crisis.

“Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States, can turn into a humanitarian crisis,” Governor Rosselló said. “To avoid that, recognize that we Puerto Ricans are American citizens; when we speak of a catastrophe, everyone must be treated equally.”

Celebrities have been using their voices on social media to try to get Trump and the public’s attention. Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda have been calling on the public and Trump to help.

 



