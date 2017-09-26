Trump Attacks Puerto Rico’s Financial Problems on Twitter as ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Looms

Egypt Arrests 7 People for ‘Promoting Sexual Deviancy’ After Rainbow Flag is Raised at Concert: WATCH

Puerto Rico is quickly becoming a humanitarian disaster but the only thing Donald Trump seems to care about is stirring up culture wars, intensifying his attacks on the NFL Tuesday morning.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump mentioned Puerto Rico for the first time on Twitter Monday night, criticizing the island territory’s financial problems.

Tweeted Trump:

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble…..owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. # FEMA”

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

A NASA before-and-after photo shows the devastation to Puerto Rico’s electrical grid:

Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo A. Rosselló warned of a mass exodus from the territory to the mainland if help does not arrive.

The NYT reports:

Stressing that Puerto Rico, a United States territory, deserved the same treatment as hurricane-ravaged states, the governor urged Republican leaders and the federal government to move swiftly to send more money, supplies and relief workers. It was a plea echoed by Puerto Rico’s allies in Congress, who are pushing for quick movement on a new relief bill and a loosening of financial debt obligations for the island, which is still reeling from a corrosive economic crisis.

“Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States, can turn into a humanitarian crisis,” Governor Rosselló said. “To avoid that, recognize that we Puerto Ricans are American citizens; when we speak of a catastrophe, everyone must be treated equally.”

Celebrities have been using their voices on social media to try to get Trump and the public’s attention. Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda have been calling on the public and Trump to help.

Mr. President shut the fuck up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too. — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 25, 2017

Hey @realDonaldTrump you can't wait that long. There will be a lot of American deaths on your watch if you wait that long. https://t.co/lwvtbcdtHU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 25, 2017

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT