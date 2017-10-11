Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to Host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Celebration in Times Square

‘Tom of Finland’ Hits U.S. Movie Theaters This Weekend and Here are 3 New Clips to Enjoy: WATCH

CNN announced today that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host its New Year’s Eve celebration from New York City’s Times Square on Sunday, December 31. Cooper and Cohen are longtime friends and have been touring the country on a speaking tour.

Said Cooper in a press release: “Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast!”

Added Cohen, “I’ve been friends with Anderson for twenty-five years. We’ve travelled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with “AC2″ and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

Kathy Griffin, with whom Cooper hosted the evening with in recent years, was dumped by the network following controversy over a photo in which she held the bloody head of Donald Trump.

Griffin has since said she and Cooper are no longer friends.