Actor Casey Cott Says Many Love Interests Lie Ahead for His Gay ‘Riverdale’ Character in Season 2

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the CW show Riverdale based on the Archie comic franchise, tells Teen Vogue that “many different kinds of love interests” are coming for his character in season two:

“Well, when you start off with your first love interest being someone who mops up blood and dumps bodies in rivers, it’s hard to get more dark or go any further than that. But the love interests Kevin has in season two are different. I think what’s cool about Kevin in season two is we kind of explore many different kinds of love interests, the same way that high schoolers do. Some are people you just meet, but are quick; sometimes you find a long-lasting relationship. We kind of delved into a few different kinds of relationships in season two. I think a bigger, more long-term relationship is coming for Kevin very soon.”

Check out a clip featuring the hot men of Riverdale, below: