I Don’t Know Her: Andy Cohen Shades Kathy Griffin, Who Then Calls Him a Misogynist — WATCH

Andy Cohen was cornered by a TMZ cameraman who sought to add gas to the flames Kathy Griffin has been throwing on Anderson Cooper for not standing up for her following the lashing she took after presenting Trump’s bloody severed head in a photo.

Cooper, pressured at the time to take a stand on the photo, tweeted that it was “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Cohen, who has been on a speaking tour with longtime friend Cooper for years, later replaced Griffin as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration after the network axed Griffin in the photo fallout.

Griffin has said in recent months that she and Cooper are no longer friends, and recently branded him the “spineless heiress.”

Cohen was asked by TMZ if he’d spoken to Griffin about the New Year’s Eve gig.

He threw down a healthy dose of shade: “Who?”

Griffin got wind of the exchange and responded on Twitter:

Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic https://t.co/geqFsLtWy1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2017

Us Weekly adds:

Cohen has yet to publicly respond. Us Weekly has reached out to his rep for comment. However, a source tells Us, “It’s no secret that the two are not friends.”