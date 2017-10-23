British Fighter Defies ISIS by Playing Ariana Grande Song in Liberated Syrian City of Raqqa: WATCH

John Boyega on His Star Wars Character’s Rumored Gay Love Interest: ‘He Needs to Chill or Come Out’

A British YPG fighter from Manchester, UK, gave Ariana Grande her “first concert” in the liberated Syrian city of Raqqa by playing the track “Bang Bang” in defiance of ISIS.

23 people were killed and 250 were injured in the Islamist-extremism-inspired terror attack in Manchester in May 2017.

The soldier points out landmarks in the town’s main square, the fence where ISIS executed people, and a music shop where they burned western music “because they didn’t want their voices, they didn’t want singing.”

“I thought it apropos, because I’m from Manchester, and they came to my city, they came to my city and they tried to shut up Ariana Grande, that she’d be the first to sing. So you didn’t shut her up, and you didn’t shut Manchester up because she’s singing ‘Bang Bang’. And you know what happened? I came and we did bang bang. And you left. You ran away. And so, life is coming back here now, freedom is coming back here now, and singing is coming back here and Ariana it’s your first concert here. So there you go. God bless.”

Watch: