‘Black Panther’ Trailer Has the Internet in a Standing Ovation: WATCH

Marvel Studios has just released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Black Panther. Footage from the film was given a standing ovation at Comic-Con last summer.

Bleeding Cool has the synopsis:

Following-up on where events left off in Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to Wakanda in time to find his very sovereignty challenged by warring factions from within his own borders. When Wakandan exile Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and black market arms dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) conspire to bring down his reign, T’Challa must become the Black Panther; and with the aid of C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), as well as Okoye (Danai Gurira) and members of Wakandan special forces unit Dora Milaje to prevent a world war.

Black Panther, which is due for release February 16, also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.

