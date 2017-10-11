Boy Scouts of America to Admit Girls Starting Next Year

Actor Casey Cott Says Many Love Interests Lie Ahead for His Gay ‘Riverdale’ Character in Season 2

In a historic shift, the Boy Scouts of America will admit girls into its Cub Scout program starting next year, the organization announced today.

The AP reports:

Under the plan, Cub Scout dens — the smallest unit — will be single-gender, either all-boys or all-girls. The larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to remain single gender or welcome both genders. The program for older girls is expected to start in 2019 and will enable girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

The Boy Scouts board of directors, which approved the plan unanimously in a meeting at BSA headquarters in Texas, said the change was needed to provide more options for parents.

“We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s chief scout executive.