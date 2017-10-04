The Pick-Up Line Trump Used on Brooke Shields is as Excruciating as You’d Expect: WATCH

Donald Trump tried to date Brooke Shields shortly after one of his divorces, calling her on the set of a movie and using a sad and embarrassing pick-up line.
Watch Shields give Andy Cohen her scoop on last night’s Watch What Happens Live!, below:
by Andy Towle
October 4, 2017 | 10:52am
Donald Trump tried to date Brooke Shields shortly after one of his divorces, calling her on the set of a movie and using a sad and embarrassing pick-up line.
Watch Shields give Andy Cohen her scoop on last night’s Watch What Happens Live!, below: