Towleroad

The Pick-Up Line Trump Used on Brooke Shields is as Excruciating as You’d Expect: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 4, 2017 | 10:52am

brooke shields donald trump

Donald Trump tried to date Brooke Shields shortly after one of his divorces, calling her on the set of a movie and using a sad and embarrassing pick-up line.

Watch Shields give Andy Cohen her scoop on last night’s Watch What Happens Live!, below:



