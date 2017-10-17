Towleroad

BREAKING: British National Front Neo-Nazi Renounces White Supremacist Movement, Comes Out as Gay: WATCH

Three New ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clips, and a New Trailer Offer More of the Gay Armie Hammer Film: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 17, 2017 | 9:43am

call me by your name clips

Here is a new UK trailer for the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, and three new clips. If they keep releasing them at this pace we’ll be able to piece the whole film together.

RELATED: Armie Hammer Goes Viral in New ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clip Which Shows He Can Dance to Anything: WATCH

In the adaptation of the Andre Aciman novel, Hammer plays a 24-year old American scholar who spends the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, and attracts the eye of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet, in the home where he stays.

A new clip featured in British GQ:

RELATED: ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino is Already Planning a Sequel to the Armie Hammer Film

A new UK trailer:

And two additional clips:

 



You Might Also Like