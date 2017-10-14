‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino is Already Planning a Sequel to the Armie Hammer Film

The upcoming gay-themed film Call Me By Your Name, adapted from the novel by Andre Aciman and starring Armie Hammer, is set to premiere at the end of November.

But director Luca Guadagnino is already planning a sequel (spoilers ahead).

Dark Horizons reports:

Guadagnino, appearing at the BFI London Film Festival, spoke of his sequel plans during a Q&A: “I want to do a sequel because Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel – they are all gems. The texture we built together is very consistent. We created a place in which you believe in the world before them. They are young but they are growing up.”

The sequel would be set seven years later and Guadagnino says his ideal scenario would be for the second film to be made for a 2020 release. This would put Chalamet about the same age as his character, while Hammer would be just two years older (as opposed to five years older like in the first).

In the original book, Elio and Oliver meet up 15 years later in the United States with Oliver now married with a wife and children. Guadagnino says unlike the book, Elio’s character won’t necessarily turn out to be gay: “I don’t think Elio is necessarily going to become a gay man. He hasn’t found his place yet. I can tell you that I believe that he would start an intense relationship with Marzia [Esther Garrel’s character] again.”

The sequel would spring from a coda in the Aciman novel upon which the first movie is based.

Guadagnino added that “should it be successful, he’s envisaging Elio being a recurring fictional character in future films ala Antoine Doinel in Francois Truffaut’s features.”