‘You’ll Find Out’ Says Trump, After Being Asked to Explain Menacing ‘Calm Before the Storm’ Remarks: WATCH

Does God Believe in Trump? White Evangelicals and Their ‘Prince of Lies’

A bizarre photo op with top military leaders was punctuated by an even more bizarre set of remarks from a president whose job it is to reassure the American people.

TIME reports:

Trump’s remarks occurred during a photo opportunity with senior military officials and their spouses on Thursday night. At the White House, Trump held a briefing with those leaders and a dinner afterward with them and their spouses. According to a transcript of the briefing, Trump mentioned several issues of national security facing the U.S.

“Recently, we have had challenges that we really should have taken care of a long time ago, like North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, ISIS and the revisionist powers that threaten our interests all around the world,” Trump said. “Tremendous progress has been made with respect to ISIS, and I guess the media is going to be finding out about that over the next short period of time.”

Amid anonymously sourced reports on Thursday that Trump plans to “decertify” the Iran nuclear deal next week, the President said the U.S. “must put an end to Iran’s continued aggression and nuclear ambitions.”

Reporters had not been scheduled to attend the photo op. They were called in at the last minute. And then Trump made the remarks.

“You guys know what this represents?”, asked Trump. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm…could be the calm before the storm.”

“What storm Mr. President?”, asked another reporter.

“You’ll find out.”

So the White House broke a lid to summon us for photo op with Trump and military. Then things got weird — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 5, 2017

So what’s the storm? Iran? North Korea? The only thing for sure about Trump’s remarks is that they were creepy AF.