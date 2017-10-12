San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz Slams ‘Hater in Chief’ Donald Trump After Suggestions He’ll Abandon Puerto Rico

Jared Kushner Profited from One of His Companies After Failing to List It on WH Financial Disclosure Forms

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz lashed out at Donald Trump on Thursday, releasing a statement following Trump’s suggestions on Twitter that he is preparing to abandon federal relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Said Cruz in a lengthy statement: “Your tweets and comments just show desperation and underscore the inadequacy of your government’s response to this humanitarian crisis. It is not that you do not get it, it is that you are incapable of empathy and frankly simply cannot get the job done.”

“Tweet away your hate to mask your administration’s mishandling of this humanitarian crisis…I ask every American … to stand with Puerto Rico and let this President know we WILL NOT BE LEFT TO DIE.”

Full statement:

San Juan mayor: "Mr. President, you seem to want to disregard the moral imperative that your administration has been unable to fulfill." pic.twitter.com/v7eDDvUf4R — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2017

Cruz also tweeted at Trump:

@POTUS It is not that you do not get it; you are incapable of fulfilling the moral imperative to help the people of PR. Shame on you.! — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 12, 2017