Towleroad

BREAKING: Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner Had Some Steamy Sex on ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ – WATCH

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz Slams ‘Hater in Chief’ Donald Trump After Suggestions He’ll Abandon Puerto Rico

by Andy Towle
October 12, 2017 | 12:21pm

Carmen Yulin Cruz

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz lashed out at Donald Trump on Thursday, releasing a statement following Trump’s suggestions on Twitter that he is preparing to abandon federal relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Said Cruz in a lengthy statement: “Your tweets and comments just show desperation and underscore the inadequacy of your government’s response to this humanitarian crisis. It is not that you do not get it, it is that you are incapable of empathy and frankly simply cannot get the job done.”

“Tweet away your hate to mask your administration’s mishandling of this humanitarian crisis…I ask every American … to stand with Puerto Rico and let this President know we WILL NOT BE LEFT TO DIE.”

Full statement:

Cruz also tweeted at Trump:



You Might Also Like