Carrie Fisher, North Korea, Call Me By Your Name, NRA, Ricky Martin, a-ha, Charlie Dent, Josh Hawley: HOT LINKS

NRA. Ruthlessly mocked in Dutch viral video. “Sunday with Lubach, which is sort of like the Dutch version of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, looked at guns — specifically, the US’s love of firearms. And it’s very telling.”

WAR PLANS? Hackers reportedly steal cache of U.S. info: “Hackers from North Korea are reported to have stolen a large cache of military documents from South Korea, including a plan to assassinate North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Rhee Cheol-hee, a South Korean lawmaker, said the information was from his country’s defence ministry. The compromised documents include wartime contingency plans drawn up by the US and South Korea.”

BONING PEACHES. How the director convinced the young star of Call Me By Your Name to frot a fruit: “I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit. So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say—it works. I went to Timothée, and said, ‘We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked.’ And he said, ‘I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.’ ”

PUERTO RICO. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef arrive with food and supplies.

DISTRACTIONS. How White House aides manage Trump: “Trump, several advisers and aides said, sometimes comes into the Oval Office worked into a lather from talking to friends or watching TV coverage in the morning. Sometimes, a side conversation with an aide like Stephen Miller on immigration or a TV host like Sean Hannity would set him off. Then, staffers would step in to avert a rash decision by calming him down. At times, new information would be shared, like charts on how farmers might feel about ending the North American Free Trade Agreement – or how his base might react negatively to an idea, like the verbal deal he struck with Democrats on immigration last month.”

CHARLIE DENT. More of my GOP colleagues should speak up against Trump: “I think more of my colleagues should speak out,” Dent said. “They say things privately they don’t say publicly. I said it publicly before I announced I wasn’t running [for re-election].”

AUSTRALIA. Victoria’s top cop supports marriage equality: “We think (same-sex marriage is) probably something that should’ve happened a while ago,” Mr Ashton told 3AW radio on Tuesday “We’ve got a lot of officers that identify as LGTBI … we’re largely supportive of them having the same rights as everyone else.”

MISSOURI. Anti-LGBT Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley to challenge Claire McCaskill for Senate seat: “Hawley, a 37-year-old in his first year of elected office, released a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy against McCaskill, who is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump, and whose seat is considered among the most vulnerable.

UNFORTUNATE NECESSITY. Bannon said this about Mike Pence before he joined Trump’s campaign: “This is the price we pay for cruzbots and #nevertrump movement,” Bannon responded. “An unfortunate necessity…very. feel free to do whatever u want. we, as always, will remain above it all.”

ANGLICAN CHURCH. $1 million donation to “no” on same-sex marriage campaign inspires cleric revolt: ‘Several Sydney clerics are in revolt over the Anglican Church’s decision to donate $1 million to the “no” campaign on same-sex marriage, declaring themselves shattered and disappointed. The church’s Sydney diocese, renowned for its conservative bent, drew down its massive Diocesan Endowment about one month ago to support the fight against legalising same-sex marriage.

BANGLADESH ARTIST. My gay friends were hacked to death in Dhaka. I escaped. “Xulhaz went out of the bedroom to open the door,” Asgar recalled. “Within 35 to 40 seconds we both heard Xulhaz screaming. His bedroom door was half-closed, and we saw him getting pushed outside by someone else. We ran towards Xulhaz to help him. When we got close to Xulhaz we saw five other people. Three of them caught Tonoy. He was also screaming. One of them ran towards me. From that moment, all I remember is that I ran. One person ran behind me. On my left I saw Xulhaz’s mom’s room. I ran inside and locked the door. I heard screaming outside, it was Xulhaz screaming my name, and asking where I was, and whether I was safe or not. He screamed for me not to come outside, and to stay inside the room that I was in.”

GARY FISHER. Carrie Fisher’s dog watched The Last Jedi trailer in heartbreaking Instagram post.

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

REDO OF THE DAY. A-ha “Take On Me” the acoustic version.

TOO HOT TUESDAY. Jerome Starck.

#nowyouknow #Starck #by @rickdaynyc @h1management #model #nyc #paris A post shared by Jérome Starck 🇫🇷🇹🇬🇩🇪 (@jeromestarck) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

#coffeetime #model #nyc #Manhattanboy #fit #aesthetics #mixedboy A post shared by Jérome Starck 🇫🇷🇹🇬🇩🇪 (@jeromestarck) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT