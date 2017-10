Man Tortured His Girlfriend’s 8-Year-Old Son to Death Because He Thought Boy Was Gay: Prosecutor

Three New ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clips, and a New Trailer Offer More of the Gay Armie Hammer Film: WATCH

Cheyenne Jackson shared some Lady Gaga with his followers on social media yesterday. The American Horror Story: Cult actor is touring the U.S. with his concert show and sang “Edge of Glory” during his soundcheck for a performance in Vienna, Virginia.

Sound checking with some @ladygaga at last night’s VA WolfTrap gig. Two shows in Pittsburgh tonight. pic.twitter.com/j7skR54Qr6 — Cheyenne Jackson (@cheyennejackson) October 16, 2017

Jackson is set to perform next in Palm Springs on October 27.