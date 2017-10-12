Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner Had Some Steamy Sex on ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ – WATCH

Colton Haynes teased a sex scene between he and Billy Eichner on this week’s episode of American Horror Story: Cult and viewers were not disappointed.
[SPOILERS AHEAD]
I have a feeling there could possibly be some sexual contact between @billyeichner & I on tonight's Ep of #AHScult …oops! 😈😇😈
— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) October 10, 2017
Ally Mayfair-Richards (played by Sarah Paulson) stumbles on the heaving man action after sneaking in to the home of Harrison Wilton (Eichner) through an open window while on a search for clues to what’s been making her crazy. She catches Eichner in the act with Detective Jack Samuels (Haynes).
et voila pic.twitter.com/uJ1rJ9o9IH
— James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) October 12, 2017
And Haynes has been loving the reactions to the scene.
I see y'all thirstin over my #AHSCult sex scene with @billyeichner…your responses are hilarious & I'm obsessed with all of you haha
— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) October 12, 2017
As has Eichner:
Excellent question. cc @glaad. https://t.co/vWq7bwu1OG
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 12, 2017