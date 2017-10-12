Towleroad

BREAKING: Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner Had Some Steamy Sex on ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 12, 2017 | 1:14pm

Colton Haynes teased a sex scene between he and Billy Eichner on this week’s episode  of American Horror Story: Cult and viewers were not disappointed.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

Ally Mayfair-Richards (played by Sarah Paulson) stumbles on the heaving man action after sneaking in to the home of Harrison Wilton (Eichner) through an open window while on a search for clues to what’s been making her crazy. She catches Eichner in the act with Detective Jack Samuels (Haynes).

And Haynes has been loving the reactions to the scene.

As has Eichner:



