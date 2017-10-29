Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Married in Palm Springs

Actor Colton Haynes married Beverly Hills florist-to-the-stars Jeff Leatham on Saturday in Palm Springs, California in front of 120 guests.
The couple was married by their longtime friend, Kardashians star Kris Jenner, People reports:
“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes tells PEOPLE. “The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”
Guests — including Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson — adhered to a black-and-white dress code and enjoyed a cocktail hour before the ceremony and a full-on dance party afterward.