Colton Haynes: Billy Eichner and I Laughed Through Our Sex Scene

Colton Haynes says shooting his sex scene with Billy Eichner in American Horror Story: Cult was funny and awkward.

Said Haynes to ET: “We had protection on. We had clothes on and it’s just fun. Billy and I laugh the whole time … it was awkward. So awkward, but we got through it.”

Haynes said that his fiance Jeff Leatham thought it was funny too: “I just showed him [the scene] in the car and he was laughing. He loves Billy Eichner and so do I.”

Haynes plans to wed Leatham a week after Halloween with a very special musical guest: “It’s going to be epic, it’s going to be beautiful. Lots of flowers and a lot of really cool, couture costume changes.”