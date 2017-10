And Now, a Disco Break from Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Taylor Trensch, the Stars of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ — WATCH

Chechnya ‘Gay Purge’ Victim Comes Forward with Horrific Tale of Beating in Bloody Cellar

Ben Platt handed off the starring role of Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen to Noah Galvin and Taylor Trensch, who will be taking over the role on November21 and mid-January, respectively.

The handoff was done via a disco throwdown to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Getaway”. Because, what better way to do it?

Watch: