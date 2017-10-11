Desperate Cheeto: Randy Rainbow’s Trump-Flavored Take on ‘Despacito’ is a Total Snack – WATCH

Trump Asked Military for Ten-Fold Increase in Nuclear Arsenal on Day Tillerson Called Him a ‘Moron’: Report

Randy Rainbow finds cheesy goodness in a Trump-flavored cover of Luis Fonsi’s megahit “Despacito”, delivering some of his best lyrics yet.

Desperate Cheeto

Upsetting everyone you meet-o

Reprimanding Puerto Rico

Throwing paper products at the people.

Desperate Cheeto

Getting worse with every stupid Tweet-o

Why you always talking like you’re from the street-o?

Go to your account and please just hit “delete-o”

You’re the color of the sign outside the store that says “Home Depot”

You’re a grabby braggadocious creep-o

and you’re in over your head so deep-o.

Watch: