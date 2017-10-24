Don Lemon Reads Emotional Open Letter to Donald Trump: ‘Please Stop’ – WATCH

CNN’s Don Lemon read an emotional open letter to Donald Trump last night, asking the president to “please stop” attacking Gold Star families (specifically, those which are people of color).

Said Lemon:

“Dear Mr. President, I interviewed you multiple times. You’ve introduced me to your family. You’ve also criticized me publicly, both in front of cameras and on Twitter, calling me ‘hateful’, ‘dumb’, a ‘lightweight’… We know you get a lot of your news from TV. Several of your friends and supporters have told me you watch this show. So since I have this platform, I’d like to speak to you personally right now. I feel compelled to do that after this latest controversy with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. Your tweet this morning essentially called her a liar. Mr. Trump, please stop it. Please, stop. Think of what Sgt. Johnson would want.”

And Lemon also had some words for Myeshia Johnson, the Gold Star widow

“As a Black man I’m always looking for role models who look like me and the latest one I found was your husband, La David. May he rest in peace and may you find peace when you can finally get a good night’s sleep knowing that this is America. We got your back. Believe that.”

Watch: