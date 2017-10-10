Scottish Man Faces 3-Year Jail Sentence For Brushing Against Another Man in Dubai Bar

The Full Trailer for ‘My Friend Dahmer’, About the Youth of the Infamous Gay Serial Killer: WATCH

Is Mike Pence a Snowflake? Probably, Yes

A Scottish man is facing a three-year jail sentence in Dubai for touching another man’s hip in a bar in order to steady himself.

According to Jamie Harron’s representatives, he put his hand on a man in a bar so he did not “bump and spill drinks.”

Jamie Harron could face up to 3 years in jail for 'indecency' in Dubai: https://t.co/VSs7PMRHET — Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) October 7, 2017

He had been working in Afghanistan and was on a two-day stopover when the incident happened.

Radha Stirling, chief executive campaign group Detained in Dubai, said:

“It is quite outrageous that he has been held in the country for so long already.

“This is another example of how vulnerable tourists are to arrest and detention in Dubai and at how drawn out and disorganised legal proceedings are.”

The Independent reports:

The 27-year-old electrician is said to have been holding a drink, moving through a crowded bar, and held a hand in front of him to avoid spilling it on himself or others.

He then “touched a man on his hip to avoid impact”.

The organisation claims it was only after Mr Harron and his friend sat at a table that the man who had been touched seemed aggravated.

Police arrived at the scene “20 to 30” minutes later and arrested Mr Harron, according to his representatives.

His charges after the alleged event at the Rock Bottom Bar are said to include drinking alcohol and public indecency.

According to Detained in Dubai, Harron was locked up for five days in Al Barsha prison, before being released on bail. His passport was confiscated.

Although a court date is expected in about two weeks, Harron expects the court process to be “drawn out”.

“He’s concerned,” added Stirling. “He’s already been there three months. It seems to be never ending for him and he’s frustrated.”

Harron has reportedly spent more than £30,000 in expenses and legal fees since he was detained in July.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is “providing consular assistance.”

(Image via YouTube)