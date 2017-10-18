Bearded Stud’s Sexy Pumpkin ‘Dudeoir’ Pin-Up Shoot is Going Viral

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the arrival of the fall season but this stud’s 14-shot sexy ‘dudeoir’ pumpkin pin-up shoot has to be one of the best.

The model is Jake Thompson and the photos were taken by Thompson’s wife, who says the shoot was causing rural traffic jams.

Mashable reports:

“The only challenge was that the field is viewable from a public main road and people were starting to slow down and STARE at Ryan’s #PumpkinButt and he almost quit on me,” she told Mashable.

Well now there are plenty of other gawkers.

“We’ve done a couple more ‘dudeoir’ shoots in the past and they blew up on Facebook so that encouraged Ryan to work with me on more,” she told Mashable. We have to assume “dudeoir” is just the dudebro form of a boudoir photoshoot.

“They were all my idea but once we got started on them all he just freaking ROCKED it!” Thompson said. “There was no direction given. Just taking pictures of him doing his thing.”