Jackie Chan’s Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Etta Ng, the teen daughter of actor Jackie Chan and actress Elaine Ng came out as gay in a post on Instagram Thursday which she hashtagged “🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous”.

According to Mashable, “She has said in previous reports that she is not in contact with Chan, and that the martial arts star has ‘never been in [her] life.'”

The Straits Times reports: “Etta, 17, has reportedly been living with social media influencer Andi Autumn, 30, a Canadian based in Hong Kong. She designs and sells clothes online and is known for her Barbie doll-like get-ups.”

Autumn posted to Instragram about the same time suggesting the two are together:

“I’ve never met anyone like @stolenmilktea . She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding. Everything was against us. We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side. 🚺🚺💕 skip past all of the difficulties we’ve had this year, we are finally heading in the right direction, we have a path. We’ve encountered a lot of discrimination from family, friends, and the Hong Kong society. We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off. But none of it matters when I know every morning your going to be next to me. I love you.”