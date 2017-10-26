Freddie Mercury’s Lost Vocals Have Finally Been Paired with a Classic Queen Track and It’s Gorgeous: LISTEN

Hairdresser Charged with Intentionally Giving Men HIV Told Cops: ‘Gay People Can Be Horrible’

A Queen track from 1977’s News of the World originally vocalized by Brian May has now been released with vocals by Freddie Mercury and the world can applaud.

The track, “All Dead, All Dead”, was an elegy written by May on the death of his childhood cat.

The new version was just posted by The Guardian and will be part of a 40th anniversary boxed set of the iconic album, which also features “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”.

Listen and watch the new lyric video: