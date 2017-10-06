Will Chose Gay History Over a Boner on Last Night’s ‘Will & Grace’ — WATCH

Will & Grace dove into the gay dating age gap last night in a sitcom set-up we haven’t seen on prime time network TV before. In this highlight clip from the show, Will hooks up with a younger guy who doesn’t know the difference between Stonehenge and Stonewall.

Writes Brian Moylan at Vulture:

What was so great about this, and Will and Jack’s conversation the next day, is that they talk about pop culture and gay life the same way that my friends and I do. I’m (ahem) a handful of years younger than these two. They say Madonna has the face of Baby Jane and the body of Iggy Pop; I call her Grandma Ciccone and talk about how she’s going in for a hand transplant any day now. It’s the same vibe. (And poor Blake, those Baby Jane and Iggy Pop references went right over his head.) We so rarely see these types of middle-aged characters on TV and we certainly don’t have any gay people of a certain age on the tube.

What do you think of the rebooted Will & Grace?

Watch: