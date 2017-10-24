Towleroad

Britney and Christina School a Couple of Gay Men on Misogyny: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 24, 2017 | 8:10am

Michael Henry gay misogynist

A couple of gay men engaging in casual misogyny get schooled by Britney and Christina in a new eye-opening video from YouTube comic Michael Henry.

Watch:



