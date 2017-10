Jeff Sessions Reverses Policy That Protects Transgender People from Discrimination Under Title VII of Civil Rights Act

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters soon and Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling are making various stops on their publicity tour for the highly-anticipated sequel.

This week they stopped by Britain’s ITV show This Morning where Alison Hammond threw the stars off-guard by saying she couldn’t stand the original Blade Runner. Things just went downhill from there, in a good way.

Watch: