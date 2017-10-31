Ambrosia Starling, iPhone X Unboxing, Saturday Night Massacre, Andy Dick, Octopuses: HOT LINKS

Bigoted Phoenix Wedding Invitation Designers Must Serve LGBT Couples They Haven’t Had Yet: Judge

SEAN HANNITY. Mueller issued indictments to distract from Sean Hannity. “Don’t think this is a coincidence,” Hannity said. “Last week right here on this program, we had stunning revelation after revelation, day after day, about Hillary Clinton, Uranium One, the fake news dossier.”

SATURDAY NIGHT MASSACRE. Is Trump laying groundwork?

PAUL MANAFORT. Former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski says Manafort joined in “very limited capacity,” then immediately says he was “high-profile.”

RUSSIA PROBE. Steve Bannon pushing Trump to curb Robert Mueller: “According to Politico, Trump considered the idea of ousting Mueller, who was appointed by Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein in May after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey, shortly after Mueller took over the Russia investigation, but ultimately decided against it.”

I’m told Bannon pushing trump to be more aggressive against Mueller: urge gop to cut funding, withhold document production and more https://t.co/ttqepfKZQ9 — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 31, 2017

WITHOUT SPACEY. House of Cards spin-offs in the works.

RAISING BUCHANAN. Andy Dick fired from film after sexual harassment allegations.

THAT’S CUTE. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Hillary Clinton for suggesting she’ll be the president for Halloween.

RUSSIA REVERSAL. Misogyny is a national vulnerability.

WALES. Dozens of octopuses spotted crawling the beach. “Dozens of octopuses have emerged from the sea at New Quay beach in west Wales. Some experts have said the strange behaviour by the cephalopods, who can’t survive on dry land for long, may be the result of injury or confusion caused by recent storms

AMBROSIA STARLING. Alabama drag queen donates garb she wore during gay marriage fight: “A drag queen known for opposing Republican U.S. Senate candidate and gay marriage foe Roy Moore has given Alabama’s history agency the garb she wore during the fight that helped unseat Moore from the state Supreme Court last year.”

CARTER PAGE. Congratulations on not being indicted…yet.

UNBOXING OF THE DAY. Marques Brownlee unboxes the iPhone X.

TOUCH AND GO LANDING OF THE DAY. Plane attempts to land in wind at Salzburg, Austria airport.

TOO HOT TUESDAY. Hill.

Fave colour: Pussy Pepto Pink 🎀 A post shared by Hill (@e199o) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Do you know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing. A post shared by Hill (@e199o) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

"He was gifted with the sly, sharp instinct for self-preservation that passes for wisdom among the rich." -Evelyn Waugh Cc: @_snwa_ A post shared by Hill (@e199o) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT