Towleroad

BREAKING: British National Front Neo-Nazi Comes Out as Gay, Renounces Movement: WATCH

Jake Shears Announces First-Ever London Solo Show and Date in NYC

by Andy Towle
October 17, 2017 | 1:15pm

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has some big solo things on his schedule. After a five-city tour through the South earlier this summer he has just announced a show in NYC and his first London show.

And check out the music backing up his Instagram posts for a taste of what may be in store.

The London show takes place on November 14th at Heaven. Ticket info for both shows is HERE.

 

And the NYC show is in Brooklyn at Elsewhere.



You Might Also Like