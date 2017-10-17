Jake Shears Announces First-Ever London Solo Show and Date in NYC

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has some big solo things on his schedule. After a five-city tour through the South earlier this summer he has just announced a show in NYC and his first London show.
And check out the music backing up his Instagram posts for a taste of what may be in store.
The London show takes place on November 14th at Heaven. Ticket info for both shows is HERE.
NOV 14 LIVE IN LONDON @ HEAVEN Dearest UK Pals, I couldn't be more thrilled to announce my first solo show in London! It's been a minute, but I have missed you like crazy. Let's reconnect, reconvene and rendezvous. We've got a lot to catch up on, friends. I got some stories to tell and pleasure to burn. Tickets on sale Thursday. Let me know if you got any questions, 'cause I got plenty of answers. Love you, jake (Ticket link in bio) * 📷 @raphaelchatelain 🕺@crowbartay
And the NYC show is in Brooklyn at Elsewhere.