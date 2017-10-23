John Boyega on His Star Wars Character’s Rumored Gay Love Interest: ‘He Needs to Chill or Come Out’

Star Wars actor John Boyega addressed the possibility of a romance between his character Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron following their interactions in The Force Awakens which seemed to fans to be hinting at the possibility.

Will the forthcoming chapter The Last Jedi reveal anything new about their relationship?

Boyega was asked by Metro UK about whether “the upcoming installments to the series have a responsibility to be more progressive and inclusive.”

Said Boyega:

“There definitely is that responsibility, but more the responsibility to hire those from those experiences to share their creative light, that’s the pivotal thing. Because if you just hire the same sort of people you’re just getting the same sort of film. It’s not wrong, but then there’s a lack of variety.”

He spoke more specifically about his character Finn’s relationship to Poe:

“I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realized that either he needs to chill or come out.”

Said Abrams at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards last year:

“Of course! When I talk about inclusivity it’s not excluding gay characters. It’s about inclusivity. So of course. I would love it. To me, the fun of Star Wars is the glory of possibility. So it seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.”

After release of The Force Awakens, many speculated that in the relationship between Poe Dameron and Finn there were sparks of something more romantic. In fact, the argument was so strong, there were pages of slash fiction devoted to the topic.

Boyega at the time quashed and then resurrected those rumors at the BAFTA Awards, when he said, of the possibility:

“…as far as I’m concerned, when JJ [Abrams] sat us down to go through the script, it was a bromance,” he continued. “But now I’m learning what Mark Hamill said before when he didn’t know that Darth Vader was Luke’s father: you never know what they’re going to pull. I’m looking at the director Rian [Johnson] closely so he can get me involved early, so I can prepare myself. So who knows?”

Of course, it may not be Finn and Poe at all but some character that has yet to be introduced.

Find out we will.