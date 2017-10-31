Kevin Spacey’s Special Emmy Award Revoked Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Trump Watched Manafort Turn Himself in on TV with ‘Exasperation’ and ‘Disgust’ – REPORT

Facebook: 126 Million Users May Have Seen Russian Operative Content

Kevin Spacey will not receive the International Emmy Founders Award on November 20, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to industry powerhouses.

The Academy has revoked the award over allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted a then teenage Anthony Rapp in the mid-’80s. It made the announcement via Twitter.

The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award — Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) October 30, 2017

“Previous winners include directors Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner and former Sony CEO Howard Stringer,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Uber-producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) was last year’s International Emmy Founders award winner.”