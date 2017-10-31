Towleroad

BREAKING: ‘Scissor Sisters’ Frontman Jake Shears Launches Solo Record with ‘Creep City’ — LISTEN

Kevin Spacey’s Special Emmy Award Revoked Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

by Andy Towle
October 31, 2017 | 7:27am

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey will not receive the International Emmy Founders Award on November 20, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to industry powerhouses.

The Academy has revoked the award over allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted a then teenage Anthony Rapp in the mid-’80s. It made the announcement via Twitter.

“Previous winners include directors Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner and former Sony CEO Howard Stringer,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Uber-producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s AnatomyScandal) was last year’s International Emmy Founders award winner.”



You Might Also Like