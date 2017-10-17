British National Front Neo-Nazi Renounces White Supremacist Movement, Comes Out as Gay: WATCH

Kevin Wilshaw, a British Neo-Nazi and organizer of the British far-right fascist political party National Front in the ’80s, says he now wants to renounce the movement he has been part of for forty years.

Wilshaw, who is of Jewish background, gave an interview to the UK’s Channel 4 in which he also came out as gay. He said he’s aware of the contradiction:

“It’s a terribly selfish thing to say but it’s true, I saw people being abused, shouted at, spat at in the street – it’s not until it’s directed at you that you suddenly realize that what you’re doing is wrong.”

Added Wilshaw:

“On one or two occasions in the recent past I’ve actually been the recipient of the very hatred of the people I want to belong to … if you’re gay it is acceptable in society but with these group of people it’s not acceptable, and I found on one or two occasions when I was suspected of being gay I was subjected to abuse.”

Wilshaw said he was astonished that some members of the NF were “overtly gay” but were overlooked by its members:

“Even when people found out, they’d rationalize it, ‘He’s not really gay’ or ‘gay and ok.'”

Wilshaw said he wants to hurt extremists: “I want to do some damage as well, not to ordinary people but the people who are propagating this kind of rubbish – want to hurt them, show what it’s like for those who are living a lie and be on the receiving end of this type of propaganda, I want to hurt them.”

Watch: