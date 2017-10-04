Jimmy Kimmel, Russian Facebook Ads, Rex Tillerson, Kim Cattrall, Egypt, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Gays Against Guns: HOT LINKS

‘Downton Abbey’ Actor Rob James-Collier Says Playing the ‘Gay Bad Guy’ for So Many Years Stalled His Career

JIMMY KIMMEL. We will talk about it. “They say it’s inappropriate to be talking about it, because it’s too soon. Well, maybe it’s too soon for you, because maybe deep down inside your heart you know you bear some responsibility for the fact almost anyone can get any weapon they want. Now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes, so you can go back to your dirty business as usual. It’s not too soon for us, because we’re Americans, and last time I checked the first amendment is as important as the second amendment. So we will talk about it, and shame on you for suggesting otherwise.”

MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN. Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted swing states crucial to Trump win: “Some of the Russian ads appeared highly sophisticated in their targeting of key demographic groups in areas of the states that turned out to be pivotal, two of the sources said. The ads employed a series of divisive messages aimed at breaking through the clutter of campaign ads online, including promoting anti-Muslim messages, sources said.”

REX TILLERSON. Running the State Department into the ground…

SEX AND THE CITY 3. Kim Cattrall accuses Sarah Jessica Parker of starting the SATC drama.

AUSTRALIA. “Yes” vote on same-sex marriage unbeatable unless lots are lying, say pollsters: ‘With more than a month to go in the government’s controversial postal survey, an aggregation of public polling and some recent unpublished research shows the “yes” case for legalising same-sex marriage has maintained its strong lead among ordinary voters.’

KANWAR AMARJIT SINGH. The Indian prince who supports gay rights and the arts.

ITALY. Gay film director Sebastiano Riso attacked by two men at his home: ‘Sebastiano Riso was punched in the face and stomach by two thugs as he walked into his apartment in Rome. The filmmaker was beaten days after his film ‘A Family’, which focuses on a heterosexual couple that supplies children to gay families, opened in Italy. Mr Riso was left hospitalised by the savage attack and it is believed he will not be released for another 10 days.’

EGYPT. Crackdown on LGBTQ people expanded.

ANGLICAN CHURCH. A punishment for Scotland’s Episcopal Church.

JAMES CORDEN. On Julia Roberts’ husband Daniel ‘Big D–k’ Moder. “I’m just immediately familiar with him for no reason whatsoever and I like the cat, I dig him, that’s all I’m going to say,” James continued after revealing the nickname. “We hang out in the restroom a lot.”

BOOM FOR REAL. Jean-Michel Basquiat feature acquired by Magnolia Pictures: “The docu follows Basquiat’s life pre-fame and how New York City, the times, the people and the movements surrounding him formed the artist he became. It includes never before seen works, writings and photographs, and offers insight from the likes of Nan Goldin, Jim Jarmusch, James Nares, Fred Brathwaite (aka Fab Five Freddy), Lee Quiñones, Luc Sante and others to tell the story of Basquiat and his downtown New York — before AIDS, President Reagan, and the real estate and art booms.

NYC. Gays Against Guns took to the streets following the Las Vegas massacre.

