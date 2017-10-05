Jimmy Kimmel on Tillerson: ‘Okay, So He Definitely Called Trump a Moron’ – WATCH

Jeff Sessions Reverses Policy That Protects Transgender People from Discrimination Under Title VII of Civil Rights Act

Jimmy Kimmel took a thorough look at the Rex Tillerson moron-gate story that went down yesterday and after playing Tillerson’s non-denial of it, concluded:

“Okay, so he definitely called him a moron.”

But Kimmel added: “If Trump is upset Rex Tillerson called him a moron, wait till he finds out what the rest of the country has been calling him.”

To that end, Kimmel offered up a fake press secretary to clarify that Tillerson did not call him any of the following: “idiot, bonehead, nincompoop, imbecile, empty jack-o-lantern, suntanned ham-loaf, so stupid he got his hair cut in a cotton candy machine and called it a hairstyle, racist sweet potato,” and many other names.