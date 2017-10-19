Lee Pace Joining Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane in ‘Angels in America’ Broadway Revival

Trump Judicial Nominee Says He Discriminates Against Gay People: ‘Does That Mean I Can’t Be a Judge?’ — LISTEN

Lee Pace will join Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane in a forthcoming revival of Tony Kushner’s epic drama Angels in America on Broadway, playing the role of “Joe Pitt”, according to Broadway World:

In a joint statement, Mr. Levy and Mr. Roth said, “Lee Pace is one of the finest actors of his generation. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Broadway production and to our company of extraordinary artists.”

Lee Pace was last seen on Broadway in Larry Kramer’s seminal, Tony Award-winning play, The Normal Heart. He starred in the Off-Broadway production Small Tragedy, which garnered him an Outstanding Actor Lucille Lortel Award nomination, as well as in the two-character play Guardians for which he was also nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award.

The revival comes 25 years after the original in a production that was staged earlier this year by London’s National Theater. Russell Tovey played “Joe Pitt” in that production.

Seven of the eight cast members are following the production except for Tovey who has a conflict. The play, directed by Marianne Elliott, is set to begin previews in February and open March 23.