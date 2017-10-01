Macklemore Performs ‘Same Love’ Amid Protest in Australia, Pledges All Proceeds to Marriage Equality Fight: WATCH

Ryan Gosling’s Obsession with an Awful Font is Driving Him Insane in This Hilarious SNL Sketch: WATCH

Amid calls from conservatives for him to be banned, Macklemore performed his gay anthem “Same Love” at the National Rugby League final in Melbourne, and pledged all proceeds from sales in Australia to the fight for marriage equality.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott led the charge calling for “Same Love” to be banned from the NRL, inspiring Macklemore to respond that he’d “go harder” to get his message out.

Watch his performance:

The Guardian reports:

“I was saying on the car ride over here, I haven’t figured it out yet, but I was saying in the car ride over that I want to donate my portion of the proceeds of Same Love that I get off of that record here in Australia, to voting yes,” he told Channel 9.

“I need to figure out what that looks like, and how to do that, but that is something I am going to do.”