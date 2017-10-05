Miley Cyrus Dedicates ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin” to Hillary Clinton: WATCH

Miley Cyrus performed on last night’s The Tonight Show, turning out a rendition of Nancy Sinatra’s classic “These Boots are Made for Walkin'” which she dedicated to Hillary Clinton.

Watch:

Clinton had appeared on the show earlier, and was written “thank you” notes by the show’s female writers in a touching segment in which Cyrus also appeared, penning her own note, and asking for a hug.

And Fallon has his own set of notes to write to Clinton, considering how he normalized her opponent Donald Trump during the campaign.

Watch: