Mueller Indictments, Pat Robertson, Alexander Skarsgard, Kevin Spacey, Apple, Frank Ocean: HOT LINKS

PAT ROBERTSON. Trump should pardon everyone. “This whole thing has got to be shut down … He has every right to shut Mueller down and say, ‘You have gone as far as you need to and I have instructed my Justice Department to close you down.’”

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. Press Secretary tries to deflect indictments: “But look, today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the president’s campaign, or campaign activity. Ah, the real collusion scandal, as we’ve said several times before, has everything to do with the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, and Russia. There’s clear evidence of the Clinton campaign colluding with Russian intelligence to spread disinformation and smear the president, to influence the election. We’ve been saying from day one there’s been no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all. ”

DADDY BURNS. Alexander Skarsgard shows off a freshly waxed dome.

FAMILY GUY. They knew about Kevin Spacey 12 years ago.

AUSTRALIA. MPs add 100 amendments to marriage bill: “Conservative MPs within the Turnbull government are proposing that up to 100 amendments will be required to the suggested marriage bill if the ‘Yes’ vote is successful. The West Australian has reported that between 60 and 100 amendments will be suggested the bill put forward by Western Australian senator Dean Smith.”

“PEASANT HUNT”. Sounds about right. ‘While it seems the two actually went pheasant hunting and did not in-fact hunt down plebeians, the GOP congressman did accidentally tweet a photo of the two posing with firearms captioned: “Steve King’s annual Bud Day Peasant Hunt. ‘If Donald Trump Jr. defends 2nd Amendment as well as he shoots, we have nothing to worry about.’”’

TAIWAN. Premier plans marriage bill by year’s end.

ROY MOORE. Blasts trans people at rally: “We don’t need transgender bathrooms and we don’t need transgender military and we don’t need a weaker military,” Moore said. “We need to go back to what this country is about.”

APPLE. Company fires engineer after his vlogger daughter reveals the iPhone X in a web video: “It was an innocent mistake,” Peterson emphasizes, adding that she is not bitter or angry and neither is her family. She hopes Apple will learn from the experience to tighten its policies and consistency in upholding them. “At the end of the day, if you work for Apple, it doesn’t matter how good of a person you are,” said Peterson. “If you break a rule, they just have no tolerance.”

NIALL HORAN. One Direction’s newest solo artist just helped the band tie a Beatles record.

FRANK OCEAN. Ocean had a Paris is Burning-style drag ball 30th birthday party.

