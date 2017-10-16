Obama Chooses Gay Portraitist Kehinde Wiley to Paint Official Presidential Portrait for Smithsonian

Florida GOP Congressional Candidate Claims She Was Abducted, Taken Aboard Alien Spaceship

Kehinde Wiley, a gay portraitist known for his paintings of African-American celebrities, particularly hip-hop musicians, will paint President Obama’s official portrait for the Smithsonian, the L.A. Times reports:

Wiley, a Los Angeles native, is world-renowned for his portraits of young black men adorned in the latest in hip-hop street style. The artist has painted portraits of influential hip-hop figures such as the Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Ice T, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and Michael Jackson, among others.

At the end of each presidency, the National Portrait Gallery partners with the White House to commission one official portrait each of the president and the first lady. The two sets of official portraits (one for the White House and one for the National Portrait Gallery) are financed through private funds and have been a tradition beginning with former President George H.W. Bush.

Georgia native Amy Sherald will paint former First Lady Michelle Obama. The two paintings will be unveiled at the museum in early 2018 and will be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

Some selections from Wiley’s Instagram:

Portrait of Natasha Zamor, 2015 Oil on canvas 72 x 60 in A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Ethiopian Jews in Tel Aviv. Alios Itzhak, 2011 Oil and gold enamel on canvas 96 x 72 in @thejewishmuseum A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

#resilient A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:25pm PST

Studio session #kehindewiley A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Jul 11, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

Kehinde Wiley "A New Republic" opens February 11-May 8th 2016 at the Seattle Art Museum. Pictured here MORPHEUS 2008 oil on linen 15×9 feet. #seattleartmuseum #anewrepublic #kehindewiley @seattleartmuseum A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Jan 25, 2016 at 7:57am PST

St. Sebastian II, 2006 oil and enamel on canvas 96 x 72 inches #kehindewiley #historicalfrankness #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Kehinde Wiley (@kehindewiley) on Sep 12, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT