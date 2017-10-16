Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump on Mike Pence’s Opinion of Gays: ‘He Wants to Hang Them All’ – REPORT

Jack Demonstrates ‘Pajama Party Position’ in Sneak Peek of ‘Will & Grace’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 16, 2017 | 7:01pm

In a sneak peek from this week’s Will & Grace, Jack demonstrates a move that Grace is “humbled” to have never heard of before.

Watch:



You Might Also Like