Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort and Associate Rick Gates Surrender to FBI in Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has surrendered to the FBI amid Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling.

The NYT reports:

Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning, the first charges in a special counsel investigation, according to a person involved in the case.

The charges against Mr. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Mr. Gates were not immediately clear but represent a significant escalation in a special counsel investigation that has cast a shadow over the president’s first year in office.

Mr. Gates is a longtime protégé and junior partner of Mr. Manafort. His name appears on documents linked to companies that Mr. Manafort’s firm set up in Cyprus to receive payments from politicians and businesspeople in Eastern Europe, records reviewed by The New York Times show.

UPDATE: The indictments have come down.

Meanwhile, Trump is trying to distract from the news by tweeting about completely legal opposition research.

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

