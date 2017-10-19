Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Judicial Nominee Says He Discriminates Against Gay People: ‘Does That Mean I Can’t Be a Judge?’ — LISTEN

Trump Wants to Know Who Paid for the Russia ‘Pee Tapes’ Dossier

by Andy Towle
October 19, 2017 | 9:31am

Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the dossier compiled by former M15 spy Christopher Steele at the heart of the Russia probe.

RELATED: Russia Has ‘Compromising’ Personal and Financial Info on Trump, Says Dossier Circulated by Top Govt Officials

Tweeted Trump: “Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?”

The Hill reports:

The tweet from the president comes after Fox News reported Wednesdaythat two officials from Fusion GPS, the political researched firm behind the dossier, took the Fifth Amendment in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

The House Intelligence Committee last week subpoenaed the political research firm. The dossier was compiled by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele.

“We cannot in good conscience do anything but advise our clients to stand on their constitutional privileges, the attorney work product doctrine and contractual obligations,” Fusion GPS’s counsel, Josh Levy, wrote in a letter to the committee obtained by Business Insider earlier this week.



You Might Also Like