Rachel Maddow Talks with Writer Who Reported Pence ‘Wants to Hang’ All Gays; White House Denies – WATCH

Rachel Maddow yesterday spoke with Jane Mayer, the New Yorker writer whose story, which alleged that Trump said Mike Pence “wants to hang” all gays, made headlines.

Mayer and Maddow talked about Pence’s religious extremism and general incompetence as Indiana governor.

The White House, of course, has denied the remarks, releasing a statement through Pence spokesperson Alyssa Farah, who said:

“Articles like this are why the American people have lost so much faith in the press. The New Yorker piece is filled with unsubstantiated, unsourced claims that are untrue and offensive.”

Watch:

And segment two, if you’re interested: