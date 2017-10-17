Gay Trump Supporter Peter Thiel Married Boyfriend in Surprise Wedding at 50th Birthday in Vienna

Trump supporter Peter Thiel, who announced he was “proud to be gay” at the Republican National Convention last July, married his longtime boyfriend Matt Danzeisen in a surprise wedding at his 50th birthday celebration in Vienna over the weekend, according to Axios.
Thiel, a billionaire who co-founded PayPal, donated $1.25 million to the Trump campaign through a combination of super PAC donations and funds given directly.
A year ago Thiel said he was confident Trump would expand and not restrict LGBT rights as president.