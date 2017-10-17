Gay Trump Supporter Peter Thiel Married Boyfriend in Surprise Wedding at 50th Birthday in Vienna

Gay Cincinnati Pastor Fights For His Job Following Complaints After He Married His Partner: VIDEO

Trump supporter Peter Thiel, who announced he was “proud to be gay” at the Republican National Convention last July, married his longtime boyfriend Matt Danzeisen in a surprise wedding at his 50th birthday celebration in Vienna over the weekend, according to Axios.

Thiel, a billionaire who co-founded PayPal, donated $1.25 million to the Trump campaign through a combination of super PAC donations and funds given directly.

A year ago Thiel said he was confident Trump would expand and not restrict LGBT rights as president.