Towleroad

BREAKING: British National Front Neo-Nazi Renounces White Supremacist Movement, Comes Out as Gay: WATCH

Gay Trump Supporter Peter Thiel Married Boyfriend in Surprise Wedding at 50th Birthday in Vienna

by Andy Towle
October 17, 2017 | 8:41am

Peter Thiel fascist

Trump supporter Peter Thiel, who announced he was “proud to be gay” at the Republican National Convention last July, married his longtime boyfriend Matt Danzeisen in a surprise wedding at his 50th birthday celebration in Vienna over the weekend, according to Axios.

Thiel, a billionaire who co-founded PayPal, donated $1.25 million to the Trump campaign through a combination of super PAC donations and funds given directly.

A year ago Thiel said he was confident Trump would expand and not restrict LGBT rights as president.



You Might Also Like