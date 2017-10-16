Pietro Boselli and Nyle DiMarco are Flexing Their Muscles Together and Instagram is Shook

Gay Man Proposes to His Boyfriend on Dream Trip to Northern Ireland and Delivers All the Feels: WATCH

Math-teacher-model Pietro Boselli and Nyle DiMarco are working out together in London and the new bromance shook Instagram last night when they shared photos to their 3.6 million followers.

They also said they’d soon be collaborating on a video (we can all pray it’s that kind of video).

Wrote DiMarco: “IN LONDON with @pietroboselli!! Great meeting you! And… Keep an eye out for a collab video! 🙈 Hint: he’s pretty good in Sign language 🔥🔥”

IN LONDON with @pietroboselli!! Great meeting you! And… Keep an eye out for a collab video! 🙈 Hint: he's pretty good in Sign language 🔥🔥 A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Boselli followed up with a shot of his own: “@nyledimarco is in London so I took him sightseeing: Around the gym of course 😂💪🏽 Great meeting you buddy, you’re great carry on the way you are.”

@nyledimarco is in London so I took him sightseeing: Around the gym of course 😂💪🏽 Great meeting you buddy, you're great carry on the way you are. A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

DiMarco, who has called himself sexually fluid, recently opened up about what he’s looking for in a man: “Probably men who are athletic, who like the gym, love food and travel. That’s it, I’m a simple guy.”

Sounds like he and Boselli might be a good match.

Attitude adds:

He admits that he initially wasn’t sure how to define himself until he first stumbled upon the term, which he immediately felt an affinity toward that he didn’t ever have with the “bisexual” label.

“I think the difference is is bisexuality means you’re interested in both, but I think for me there are certain times in my life where I feel that certain attraction toward one type or another.

“When I first read about sexual fluidity, it was the first time I felt a connection. I don;t know why it spoke to me, but it;s something that defined who I was,” he adds.