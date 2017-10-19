Rami Malek Strikes a Convincing Pose as Freddie Mercury in New Tease from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Director Bryan Singer has shared a new look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the forthcoming biopic of the Queen frontman and gay icon.
A first photo was published in September. The film follows Queen from the group’s formation in 1970 through Queen’s 1985 performance at Live Aid.
Wrote EW, which published the first photo:
Singer, who last helmed 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, describes his approach to Bohemian Rhapsody as “not a traditional biopic” but rather a story honoring the music, an angle hinted at by the film’s limited time frame. “It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored,” Singer says. “It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration.”