Rami Malek Strikes a Convincing Pose as Freddie Mercury in New Tease from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Frank Ocean Wins $14.5 Million Defamation Suit Brought Against Him by His Father

Government Tells Gay Couple To (Fraudulently) Divorce If They Want To Keep Legal Rights To Their Son

Director Bryan Singer has shared a new look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the forthcoming biopic of the Queen frontman and gay icon.

Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

A first photo was published in September. The film follows Queen from the group’s formation in 1970 through Queen’s 1985 performance at Live Aid.

Wrote EW, which published the first photo:

Singer, who last helmed 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, describes his approach to Bohemian Rhapsody as “not a traditional biopic” but rather a story honoring the music, an angle hinted at by the film’s limited time frame. “It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored,” Singer says. “It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration.”