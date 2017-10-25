Robbie Williams Reveals He’s Been in ICU Following Some ‘Very Worrying’ Test Results: WATCH

Seth Meyers Rips Jeff Flake: ‘I’m Gonna Stand Up and Do What Was Right a Year Ago’ – WATCH

Singer Robbie Williams said in a video to fans on YouTube that he canceled a recent tour over some test results that put him in the hospital.

Said Williams:

“I’ve been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks. Unfortunately that illness kicked in just at the end of my tour, a tour which was going so well. Then I got some test results and they were very worrying, and I ended up in ICU.”

The former Take That singer also said he’s now vegan (except for a big burger once a week) and he does pilates and yoga:

“I do pilates every day. I do yoga every day and have a really big burger on a Sunday. So I’m not fully that guy. I still burger. I have a cheat meal. But I’m looking after myself. I’m not feeling 100 per cent but I’m getting there, and I know I’m going to be better than ever.”

Watch:

Watch Williams’s performance at the benefit for the Manchester bombing victims, below: